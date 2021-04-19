Montana State University Extension will host a new series of meetings across the state geared toward comprehensive education on drought and its implications for Montana agriculture. The meetings are free and open to the public, no registration required.
The series will kick off in Sidney on April 26. Sessions will also take place in Miles City, Havre, Lewistown and Dillon. The meeting in Sidney will also be livestreamed via Webex. All in-person meetings will follow social distancing guidelines.
The meetings are the first series for MSU’s new ranching systems team, the Ranch Cats. Presenters will include beef cattle specialists Megan Van Emon and Carla Sanford, range management specialist Jeff Mosley and forage specialist Hayes Goosey.
The team’s mission is to provide comprehensive, collaborative, interdisciplinary programming on issues important to the ranching community, including animal management, land management, environmental stewardship, grazing systems, livestock-wildlife interactions, ranch economics, pest management, biosecurity, employee leadership and alternative markets.
The full schedule for the MSU drought education series is:
- Sidney: April 26, 1-5 p.m. at the Sidney MSU Extension Office. This meeting will also be presented and recorded via Webex. (Meeting number/access code: 120 211 1053; meeting password: Drought2021
- Miles City: April 27, 1-5 p.m. at the Miles City 4-H Building
- Havre: April 28, 1-5 p.m. at the Chuckwagon
- Lewistown: April 29, 1-5 p.m. at the Eagles Grand Hall
- Dillon: May 6, noon to 4 p.m. at the Dillon 4-H Building