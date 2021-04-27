Montana State University Extension will offer three additional webinars in its Spring Beef Webinar series. The sessions will take place every Thursday from April 29 through May 13 at 6 p.m. via Webex.
In the April 29 session, Casey Solomon, veterinarian at Milk River Genetics, will discuss beef cattle reproduction. The May 6 session will feature Juliana Ranches, assistant professor and Extension beef cattle specialist at Oregon State University, discussing mineral supplements for beef cows and its impacts on reproduction and performance. In the final session on May 13, Taylor Grussing, client experience manager for precision livestock company Vytelle, will speak on the advantages of incorporating advanced reproductive technologies into cattle herds.
The webinars are free and open to the public and can be accessed via Webex at https://montana.webex.com/montana/j.php?MTID=m61c875fd2bb5e178f128b6c528269d88. For more information contact Carla Sanford, MSU Extension beef cattle specialist, at carla.sanford@montana.edu or call 406-994-3454.