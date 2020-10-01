MSU Extension Richland County is offering Active Parenting Classes. The school years of your child’s life can present many different changes and challenges, for you as a parent and your child.
Active Parenting is a program created by Dr. Michael Popkin who is a parenting expert. The Active Parenting 4th Edition program is a six-session class designed to help parents learn about a variety of items such as teaching responsibility, encouraging school success, how to defuse power struggles, and much more.
Classes start Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at the MSU/Richland County Extension Office-Meeting Room from 6-8 pm and are free of charge. Class size is limited; please RSVP by noon on October 9, by calling the MSU/Richland County Extension office at 433-1206.