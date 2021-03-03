BOZEMAN — Registration is now open for Montana State University’s Rural Journalism Camp, to be held July 11–16 on MSU’s campus.
The camp, presented by the Yellowstone Writing Project and the MSU Continuing, Professional and Lifelong Learning program in Academic Technology and Outreach, is a weeklong residential experience immersing rural high school students in the theory and practice of daily journalism.
Students will explore issues facing American journalists today and develop skills of the craft by covering a variety of actual news events in the Bozeman area. Upon leaving camp, students will return to their home communities and develop a journalistic piece that sheds light on a significant aspect of life within the community.
The camp will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 11, and run through 3 p.m. Friday, July 16. Students will be housed in a residence hall on MSU’s campus and meals will be provided. The camp will follow CDC and MSU COVID-19 policies and procedures, including but limited to, wearing masks, social distancing and sanitizing on a regular basis.
The camp is free for accepted applicants. Students from all Montana communities are eligible to apply. For more information and to apply, visit ato.montana.edu/ywpjour/. The application deadline is Wednesday, May 26.
The Rural Journalism Camp is made possible by the MacArthur Foundation and the National Writing Project.
If you have questions, please contact Nicole Soll at nicole.soll1@montana.edu or call 406-994-6633 or toll free at 866-540-5660.
Continuing, Professional and Lifelong Learning is a program of Academic Technology and Outreach at MSU. ATO works across the university to support and advance its land-grant mission through unique and innovative opportunities for outreach and engagement.