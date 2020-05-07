Construction is on schedule in Fairview for the road reconstruction project. The south end of the highway will be milled (a process of removing part of the paved area). Concrete paving is expected to begin on Tuesday, May 12. Also, the city's water line work is expected to be completed by the end of next week.
Most Popular
-
Exclusive: President Trump is watching Montana closely
-
Letter to the Editor: 'Vicious' local pot-stirring
-
Dennis Buxbaum, 73
-
Sidney shows love for truckers
-
Sidney Police Department Reports
-
Voters approve purchase of old Stockman Bank building
-
Boys & Girls Club of Richland County honors Tuff Williams
-
Sidney High School student honored for ag efforts
-
Sidney Police Department Reports
-
Downtown Sidney restaurants, taverns and casinos open