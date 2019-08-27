Jerry Klempel may be facing reduced charges after his defense attorney Mark Parker filed a motion to dismiss five of the original seven felonies. Charges have already once been reduced by a defense motion in July, refiled by the State of Montana Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Varns in August and are now up for debate again.
Klempel initially faced three charges of theft, two charges of theft by embezzlement, one count theft by deception and one count of illegal branding. If the motion to dismiss is granted by presiding Judge Michael Hayworth, what would be left of those charges is one count of theft of property exceeding $1,500 by embezzlement and one count illegal branding.
In the defense's motion, Parker refers to Montana Code Annoted 45-1-205, which states, "A prosecution for theft under 45-6-301 may be commenced at any time during the 5 years following the date of the theft, whether or not the offender is in possession of or otherwise exerting unauthorized control over the property at the time the prosecution is commenced. After the 5-year period ends, a prosecution may be commenced at any time if the offender is still in possession of or otherwise exerting unauthorized control over the property, except that the prosecution must be commenced within 1 year after the investigating officer discovers that the offender still possesses or is otherwise exerting unauthorized control over the property."
Based on that code, Parker argued the investigation began in 2014 and prosecution should have commenced within a year of the initial investigation.
Parker stated in the motion, "The State's argument in response to the present motion is easy to predict. It will argue that the one-year statute of limitations only applies after the five-year period has run. But, that is not how the statute reads. Additionally extensive case law emphasizes that question of ambiguity must be interpreted in favor of the defendant..."
The case is on its third judge with Hayworth after Judge Katherine Bidegaray and Judge Olivia Rieger were both recused from the case. The defendant's wife Janice Klempel is the current clerk of district court in Richland County. Hayworth is the elected district court judge in the Sixteenth Judicial District out of Custer County.
The state has until Oct. 11 to respond to the motion of dismissal and defense reply is due Oct. 25. New and renewed defense motions will be conducted Nov. 11, at 1:30 p.m. Klempel's trial date has been rescheduled from August to Dec. 16-20.