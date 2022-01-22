FEMA Region 8 welcomed its new Regional Administrator, Nancy Dragani, following her appointment to the position by President Biden. Ms. Dragani was sworn in by FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, who visited the regional office for the occasion.
As Regional Administrator, Ms. Dragani will lead and coordinate all activities in support of FEMA’s mission with the states of Colorado, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming, as well as the 29 federally recognized tribes within the region.
Ms. Dragani joined FEMA and was appointed as the FEMA Region 8 Deputy Regional Administrator in January 2016 before going on to serve multiple terms as the Acting Regional Administrator. Between July and December of 2021, Ms. Dragani served as the Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Deputy Administrator for FEMA. During this time, she assisted Administrator Criswell with leading FEMA in helping people before, during, and after disasters while also supporting the development of the agency’s 2022-2026 Strategic Plan.
Prior to joining FEMA, Ms. Dragani worked for the Ohio Emergency Management Agency for 20 years and retired from the Ohio National Guard with 22 years of combined U.S. Army, Army National Guard, and Air National Guard service.
In addition to her roles in state and federal government, Ms. Dragani has served on FEMA’s National Advisory Council and the Memorial Institute for the Prevention of Terrorism Advisory Board. She has a Master of Arts degree from the Naval Postgraduate School’s Center for Homeland Defense and Security and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Ohio Dominican College where she graduated Summa Cum Laude.
FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during, and after disasters.