NAPA Auto Parts is moving building locations in Sidney scheduled for Monday, Oct. 28, from 109 Second Avenue NE to 809 E Main Street, formally a Farm and Home store.
There are many reason for the move, but ultimately it comes down to space, and that’s what operations manager Bryan Christensen wanted.
“Mostly because of what we wanted to do with the inventory and the truck parts,” he said. “That little store was just too small. That’s what kept that store stagnant for so many years and there just wasn’t enough room in it to stock what we needed.”
With this new store location, roughly doubling in space, he feels it will be of benefit for the company and the consumer.
“On top of the NAPA, we’re putting in the hardware store on the other side,” he said. “We’re going to kind of carry on the tradition of the Farm and Home that was here for 15 years.”
On one side of the building, it will have the NAPA Auto and Truck Parts sign and Farm and Home on the other.
Christensen is thrilled to begin this next chapter.
“We’re just happy to be here,” he said. “Everyone is tickled.”