Secretary of State Corey Stapleton is pleased to announce that the seventh annual National Voter Registration Day is Sept. 24, 2019.
National Voter Registration Day was first observed in 2012 and is held on the fourth Tuesday of each September. It is designed to bring awareness and highlight the importance for Americans to exercise their most basic right – the right to vote.
Secretary Stapleton said that “National Voter Registration Day is the perfect opportunity to remind Montanans to update their voter registration information or to simply get registered-especially since we have local elections coming up in November.”
Information about how to register to vote and how to check your voter information in Montana is found at www.sosmt.gov.