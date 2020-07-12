Cable TV shows like "The Walking Dead" may not be the most credible sources of information. However, with more Americans getting their news from cable TV than from any other source, it's no surprise Montana ranks among the top 10 best places to survive a "zombie apocalypse."
Season 10 of "The Walking Dead" reportedly averaged 5.4 million viewers, so these numbers are nothing to shake a beefstick at.
North Dakota ranked first in the CableTV.com Zombie Apocalypse poll, with a 79.64 rating, followed closely by South Dakota, with a 78.56 score.
At number 10, Montana received a 55.77 rating.
Zombie Highlights
• "Given the low population densities and bountiful farmlands, the Midwest is the best prepped in the event of a (zombie) apocalypse. You wanna be where the farms are and the people aren’t (more people in denser areas means more infections)."
• "North Dakota is the best state for surviving a zombie apocalypse, and in second place? South Dakota. The Dakotas are the place to be in the midst of a zombie apocalypse."
• "Big, open, and undeveloped land is your best bet, which is why places like Montana and Idaho also land high on the list."
The question remains: Exactly what is a "zombie apocalypse"?
