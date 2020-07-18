Governor’s Proclamation
I hereby order all flags flown in the state of Montana to be displayed half-staff on Saturday, July 18, 2020, in memory of the life of Representative John Lewis
Representative John Lewis’s life of public service stands witness to America’s highest ideals. I call on all Montanans to honor his passing by rededicating ourselves to the causes he worked so tirelessly to advance: civil rights and equal justice for all Americans, regardless of the color of their skin or the circumstances of their birth.
Dated this 18th day of July 2020.
Steve Bullock
Governor