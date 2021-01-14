HELENA – In response to a request from the National Guard Bureau and federal authorities, Governor Greg Gianforte today announced Montana will send 150 Army National Guard soldiers to the nation’s capital for the upcoming presidential inauguration.
“The Montana National Guard has a long, proud history of supporting our state and nation. I’m grateful to our selfless soldiers who are answering the call of duty again today to help ensure a peaceful transfer of power, a bedrock of our republic,” Governor Greg Gianforte said.
Soldiers from the 484th Military Police Company, located in Billings, Malta and Glasgow, 143rd Military Police Company, located in Lewistown, and Headquarters, Headquarters Company of the 1-163rd Combined Arms Battalion, located in Belgrade, are being combined and tasked with the mission of supporting the Washington D.C. National Guard and federal law enforcement agencies in our nation’s capital.
Montana and dozens of other states are sending National Guard soldiers to support law enforcement during inauguration.