Montana and Texas are leading a 21-state coalition that seeks to block the Biden administration’s cancellation of Keystone XL’s border crossing permit. Other states in the suit include North and South Dakota, as well as Wyoming and Nebraska.
The suit was filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.
“The power to regulate foreign and interstate commerce belongs to Congress – not the President,” Knudsen said in a media statement. “This is another example of Joe Biden overstepping his constitutional role to the detriment of Montanans. “There is not even a perceived environmental benefit to his actions – his attempt to cancel the Keystone XL Pipeline is an empty virtue signal to his wealthy, coastal elite donors. It shows Biden’s contempt for rural communities in Montana and other states along the pipeline’s path that would benefit from and support the project.”
Knudsen’s lawsuit claims that Keystone XL is permitted by default. The 2011 Temporary Payroll Tax Cut Continuation Act called for then President Barack Obama to either approve the border crossing permit or report to Congress within 60 days why he thought the pipeline didn’t serve national interests. Obama said then that wasn’t enough time for an adequate review of the pipeline’s merits, and rejected TransCanada’s application, forcing the company to try again.
Knudsen’s suit also claims that Biden’s reversal of the pipeline’s permit is arbitrary and capricious, and does not comport with the Administrative Procedure Act, which requires the administration to present a rationale for policy reversals.
That is the same rule environmentalists used to target the Trump administration after it tried to reverse the Obama administration’s second and final rejection of the pipeline on the grounds it wouldn’t serve American interests when it comes to climate change.
Sen. Steven Daines, R-Montana, issued a statement praising Knudsen’s suit.
“President Biden decided to ignore science, ignore our rural communities and instead side with environmental activists and shut down construction on the Keystone XL pipeline,” Daines stated. “This Day One action has already cost hardworking Americans their jobs and will cause Montana to lose out on over $60 million in tax revenue. I’m glad to stand with Attorney General Knudsen in support of the Keystone XL pipeline and thankful for his leadership to protect Montana communities and jobs.”
Keystone XL was proposed in 2008 to carry up to 830,000 barrels of crude oily per day to Nebraska. From there, it could access existing pipelines for shipment to the Gulf of Mexico.
