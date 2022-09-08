Purchase Access

The world is mourning Queen Elizabeth II, who died at her Balmoral estate in Scotland at the age of 96, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the statement at the Royal Palace website reads. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”



