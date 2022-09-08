The world is mourning Queen Elizabeth II, who died at her Balmoral estate in Scotland at the age of 96, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace.
“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the statement at the Royal Palace website reads. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
The rest of the Royal Palace website was temporarily unavailable, other than that brief statement, while “appropriate changes are made.”
Gov. Greg Gianforte ordered that all flags flown in Montana be lowered to half-staff through sunset on the day of the Queen’s interment to honor her memory.
“The world has lost a remarkable leader today, and the United States has lost a steadfast friend,” Gov. Gianforte said. “Montana joins the world in mourning the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.”
Born Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor in London in 1926, Queen Elizabeth served as the constitutional monarch of the United Kingdom for 70 years. That makes her the longest-ruling monarch in that nation’s history.
Crowds gathered around Buckingham Palace as the Queen’s health worsened and learned she had died even as a rainbow appeared overhead in a photo tweeted by the New York Times and other media outlets. The appearance of the rainbow coinciding with word of her death prompted the crowds to shout “God Save the Queen.”
Queen Elizabeth’s death comes even as the United Kingdom is transitioning to a new prime minister, Liz Truss, who took over the job just this week and was received by the Queen just days ago, according to Twitter posts by the Royal Palace.
Queen Elizabeth is the last major British figure with a connection to World War II. She lived her life by a code of honor and of service that attracted worldwide attention and respect. During the coronavirus pandemic, her words particularly resonated.
“I hope in the years to come everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge. And those who come after us will say the Britons of this generation were as strong as any,” she said in an address that was heard around the world. “That the attributes of self-discipline, of quiet good-humoured resolve and of fellow-feeling still characterise this country. The pride in who we are is not a part of our past, it defines our present and our future.”
The Queen also said she saw parallels between the situation now and that in the 1940s. She and her siblings had been evacuated from their homes at the time, and sent away for their safety.
“Today, once again, many will feel a painful sense of separation from their loved ones. But now, as then, we know, deep down, that it is the right thing to do. While we have faced challenges before, this one is different. This time we join with all nations across the globe in a common endeavour, using the great advances of science and our instinctive compassion to heal. We will succeed — and that success will belong to every one of us,” she continued. “We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again.”