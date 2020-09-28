The Senate Finance Committee released a report on care in nursing homes and assisted living facilities during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that highlighted the need for Sen. Steve Daines’ bill to help nursing homes promptly identify and contain outbreaks of COVID-19.
Sen. Daines’ stated in a press release his bill would help ensure Montana’s nursing homes and assisted living facilities are equipped to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE) and support diagnostic testing in order to protect the state’s most vulnerable senior population.
“Montana seniors are some of the most at risk in our communities during this public health emergency. As we continue to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s clear from this report that more must be done to protect nursing home residents and those in long-term care facilities,” Sen. Daines said.
“The report includes specific recommendations for Congress to better protect older Montanans, including my legislation to provide federal assistance for testing and PPE,” Sen. Daines continued. “I will continue fighting to ensure our nursing homes and assisted living facilities are equipped to keep Montana’s seniors safe, especially during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”
The report details nursing home performance during the first eight months of the COVID-19 pandemic. While there are assisted living facilities that have provided high-quality care for their residents, others have been overwhelmed during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The report also recommends policies that will promote the health and safety of older Americans living in long-term care facilities, including Daines’ legislation, that would help identify and contain outbreaks of COVID-19 and authorize Elder Justice Act programs.
In July, Daines and Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) introduced the Emergency Support for Nursing Homes and Elder Justice Reform Act of 2020 to support the health and safety of Montana seniors during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and extend funding for vital Elder Justice Act programs.
Sen. Daines has been fighting to ensure Montana continues to be transparent when reporting the number of cases and deaths due to COVID-19 in nursing homes and extended living facilities including calling on Gov. Steve Bullock to report those numbers publicly. That same day, those numbers were reported on the Montana Department of Health and Human Services website and continue to be updated weekly.
Sen. Daines has been leading the efforts in Congress to respond to the coronavirus outbreak impacting the country, according to his press release.