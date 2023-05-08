Matt Rosendale

House Representative Matt Rosendale visiting the Sidney Herald.

In a visit with The Sidney Herald on Monday, U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale talked about his vision for America including energy development and managing out of control spending.

“We spend more than we are actually collecting,” Rep. Rosendale said. “The national debt is $31.7 trillion. No one can fathom how much money that is. The deficit each year is $1 trillion. We keep adding it every year.”



