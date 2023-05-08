In a visit with The Sidney Herald on Monday, U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale talked about his vision for America including energy development and managing out of control spending.
“We spend more than we are actually collecting,” Rep. Rosendale said. “The national debt is $31.7 trillion. No one can fathom how much money that is. The deficit each year is $1 trillion. We keep adding it every year.”
Rosendale said the federal government will collect $5 trillion in revenue this year, but President Joe Biden has proposed a $6.8 trillion budget.
“He wants to spend almost $2 trillion more than what we are even collecting. There has been a 30 percent growth in government over his Administration. That cannot be sustained,” he said.
“We cannot economically sustain $1 to $2 trillion deficits because the interests on the payments will consume very near our entire revenue in the coming years,” Rep. Rosendale said.
As a solution to the runaway deficit, the Republican-led House of Representatives passed a bill HR2811 on April 25 that addresses issues related to the debt ceiling. Some of its provisions include:
Discretionary spending limits
Rescind American Rescue Plan Act funds related to coronavirus
Prohibit unfair student debt giveaways
Repeal green tax credits
Temporary assistance to needy families
Snap exemptions
Increasing American energy production, exports, infrastructure, and critical minerals processing
The bill is in the U.S. Senate.
Rep. Rosendale said the House wants to take the additional revenue that hasn’t been spent and contribute that to the national debt.
“We have already passed a package that will address the debt ceiling and it has additional provisions that will grow the economy and shore up our national security,” he said.
Social security and medicare programs are critically important to maintain, Rep. Rosendale said, so the House developed the debt ceiling package by freezing spending at the 2022 levels, pulling back on a lot of irresponsible spending that the Biden Administration had put forward, and by putting enough additional revenue to support social security benefits, medicare benefits, and veterans benefits.
“If everyone is truly concerned about making sure we take care of our seniors than everyone needs to be responsible about how we fund government because if we continue to different things onto the menu that government has to take care of, that is more money being taken away from these critical programs like social security, like medicare that seniors depend on that they had paid into,” Rep. Rosendale said.
Another provision is domestic production of energy, Rep. Rosendale said that will uphold quarterly oil and gas leases.
“We are now down about 2 billion barrels a day of crude oil. That is very dangerous. Leases are supposed to be conducted each quarter to make sure those are upheld so we can get our production back up again,” he said.
Infrastructure improvements were also provisioned in the bill. Rep. Rosendale said American minerals, the pipeline, and natural gas export facilities would be modernized and improved.
“We are also going to streamline our pipeline process so we can get our energy to where it is going to get consumed and streamline our liquid natural gas export facilities so we can take the energy we produce and have in such abundance and sell it to our allies so they are not so dependent on our adversaries and tyrants like Russia,” he said. “The last part of that is to streamline our minerals so we are not so reliant upon China who is capturing a lot of the world’s minerals.”