The following are condensed from press releases and compiled by Sidney Herald staff:
U.S. Senator Jon Tester called on the Trump Administration to release $8 billion in coronavirus economic relief funding for Indian Country from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. “Given our shared responsibilities under the United States’ trust and treaty obligations, we respectfully request that the Department immediately disburse the $8 billion in [coronavirus relief funding] so that Tribal governments have access to the funds they were promised,” Tester and his colleagues wrote to the president.
U.S. Senator Steve Daines announced the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will direct nearly $200M to support 121 rural healthcare providers in Montana during the coronavirus pandemic. Daines fought to ensure hospitals and healthcare providers continue to receive support for COVID-19-related expenses and lost revenue. “These resources are vital for Montana’s critical access hospitals, rural health clinics, and community health centers that have been in desperate need of relief during these challenging times,” Daines said.
U.S. Congressman Greg Gianforte recognized Gerri Backes of Kalispell with the Spirit of Montana commendation for supporting and caring for seniors in her community. Backes is president of the Kalispell Senior Center. Although the COVID-19 outbreak forced the center to close, Gianforte’s office reported that Backes regularly checks in on the center’s members, including making house calls to deliver games and books. To nominate Montanans for the Spirit of Montana award contact Gianforte’s office at 202-225-3211 or email him at https://gianforte.house.gov/contact/email.
Sen. Tester announced Montana Tribal Colleges and Universities (TCUs) and other higher education institutions that serve low-income students will receive more than $9M during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tester fought to include support for TCUs and other minority-serving institutions. “Now more than ever, it’s critical that Montana’s higher education institutions — especially those serving our tribes and low-income populations — have the tools they need to weather this crisis,” said Tester.
Sen. Daines fought to secure $50 million for Aging and Disability Resource Centers (ADRCs) in the Phase 3 Coronavirus Economic Recovery Package. This funding will support programs that connect Montanans at greatest risk to COVID-19 to services that support individuals returning home following hospitalization. “This is about getting Montana seniors and those with disabilities access to the critical resources they need to stay safe and healthy during this coronavirus pandemic,” Daines said.
Sen. Tester announced 121 rural Montana hospitals, community health centers and clinics will receive nearly $200M in coronavirus relief. The funds are part of the $10 billion for rural health-care providers in the CARES Act. They are intended to cover operating costs and lost revenue incurred by rural hospitals due to the COVID-19 outbreak. “Montana’s health care providers have been hit hard by this virus, and nowhere is that more true than in rural areas where providers were operating on razor-thin margins before this crisis,” Tester said.