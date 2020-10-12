The following are condensed from press releases and compiled by Sidney Herald staff.
U.S. Sen. Steve Daines announced that President Trump and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will be providing an additional $14 billion through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) that will be made available to Montana farmers and ranchers who continue to face market disruptions and associated costs due to COVID-19. Producers can apply for assistance through this program through December 11, 2020. More information on CFAP and how to apply can be found at farmers.gov/cfap or your local FSA office. “This is great news for our agriculture producers, especially our wheat farmers across Montana,” Daines said. “I’m glad USDA will be providing an additional $14 billion in CFAP funding that will be made available for Montana farmers and ranchers and that USDA acted on my request to ensure all classes of wheat are eligible for this funding.”
U.S. Sen. Jon Tester is questioning a nearly 12-month delay in receiving disaster relief funds faced by Northeastern Montana farmers hit hard by crop losses last year due to excessive moisture. “It is absolutely unacceptable that nearly a year after securing this fix, I am hearing from Montana farmers that they are still waiting for payments,” wrote Tester in a letter to Farm Service Agency (FSA) Administrator Richard Fordyce. “What is the latest date that Montana farmers should expect payments from the WHIP+ program related to 2019 quality loss, excessive moisture, or drought? I am disappointed in Farm Service Agency’s inability to administer this program as Congress intended, and deliver WHIP+ payments to producers impacted by excessive moisture.”
U.S. Sen. Daines urged Senate colleagues to pass his bill that would prevent convicted pedophiles from receiving a federal government pension. Daines introduced his bill in response to Stanley Patrick Weber — a former U.S. Indian Health Services pediatrician and convicted child molester who abused children for decades, including on the Blackfeet Reservation in Montana. “I write to highlight my legislation, the Denying Pensions to Convicted Child Molesters Act, which has been pending before your committee for more than a year,” Daines wrote. “In that time, perpetrators of some of the most heinous crimes imaginable remain eligible to receive tax-payer funded pensions. That this is allowed to continue is unconscionable. I urge your committee to hold a business meeting on my bill as soon as possible so this common sense solution can be passed into law.”
U.S. Sen. Tester called on the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to “take a serious interest” in addressing longstanding issues to better support veterans and their families across Montana — especially during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Tester’s request follows VA Secretary Robert Wilkie’s visit to the Treasure State. “On the heels of your recent trip to Montana, I respectfully request your plan to resolve various issues of access to care and benefits that are most pressing to Montana veterans and their families,” Tester wrote to Secretary Wilkie. “Particularly during this pandemic, it is vital that veterans feel their concerns are not only heard, but also addressed by VA. And while some of these issues preceded COVID-19, many have been aggravated by this global health crisis and need your immediate attention.”
U.S. Sen. Daines introduced the “TRICARE Retired Protection Act” to ensure that Montana’s 9,500 military retirees will not lose health care as a result of new policy changes taking effect January 1, 2021. “Our Montana veterans dedicated their lives to defending our freedom and way of life. We must do all we can to ensure our retired Montana heroes have the healthcare they earned,” Daines said. “That’s why I introduced my bill to prevent Montana veterans from losing coverage.”
U.S. Sen. Tester released the following statement on the U.S. Air Force’s decision to delay the Air National Guard C-130J Recapitalization basing decision. The 120th Airlift Wing is a unit of the Montana Air National Guard (MANG), stationed at Great Falls Air National Guard Base at Great Falls International Airport, serving a dual mission participating in the defense of the United States and in response to state declared emergencies. “I’m highly disappointed in the Air Force’s decision to delay this announcement until after the election while Montanans continue to fly and maintain the oldest C-130s in the Air Force’s inventory. We simply cannot afford to keep kicking the can down the road when it comes to our national security and the safety of the American people. This Administration needs to recognize that our nation’s strong defense starts by guaranteeing that the men and women of the Montana National Guard have modernized aircraft to effectively fulfill their flying missions now, and well into the future.”
U.S. Sen. Daines called on Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Seema Verma to investigate the Whitefish Care and Rehabilitation facility following a pattern of serious noncompliance with federal regulations and the deaths of multiple residents following a COVID-19 outbreak. “As someone who wants to ensure that our most vulnerable are protected, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, I urge you to further investigate the circumstances surrounding these deaths and re-evaluate this facility’s suitability to continue providing care as well as whether the state survey agency properly enforced the regulations in place to protect residents,” Daines wrote. “In light of these disturbing developments, I request your immediate attention into this matter and a report of your findings, including recommendations to ensure the health and safety of residents moving forward.”
U.S. Sen. Tester, along with Montana Gov. Steve Bullock and Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney, urged U.S. Census Bureau Director Dr. Steven Dillingham to uphold a U.S. District Court ruling ordering the Trump Administration to halt its attempts to end Census operations early. The ruling extended the deadline to October 31, 2020. Tester, Bullock and Cooney are demanding that Dillingham observe the ruling to ensure every Montanan is able to get counted. “Census data is the basis for distributing funding to our schools, hospitals, emergency services and 300 critical programs. It is essential that the U.S. Census Bureau continues field operations until the end of October and meets their Constitutional obligation to get an accurate count,” wrote Tester, Bullock, and Cooney. “…After three decades of waiting, the 2020 Census could result in Montana regaining a second representative in Congress, bringing more Montana common sense to Washington. Right now, Montana’s response rate lags behind most of the country.”