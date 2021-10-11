Joel G. Krautter of Netzer Law Office, P.C. filed suit in the Montana Seventh Judicial District Court in Richland County on October 5 seeking to have HB702 ruled as unconstitutional.
According to the suit, Krautter asserts that Section 1 of Montana House Bill 702 is invalid and unconstitutional on its face to the extent those statutory provisions restrict and interfere with Netzer Law’s ability to exercise its professional judgment and choice in determining how to best provide a safe and healthy environment for its employees, clients, potential clients and other third parties.
The lawsuit also states the bill is unconstitutional due to certain provisions which violate the Montana Constitution, including the inalienable right to “a clean and healthful environment” under article II, section 3 of the Montana Constitution; the obligation of the State of Montana to “maintain ... a ... healthful environment”; and the Equal Protection Clause under article II, section 4 of the Montana Constitution that provides, “No person shall be denied the equal protection of the laws.”
Krautter was contacted by the Sidney Herald and asked about the lawsuit. While unable to discuss the ongoing litigation in detail, Krautter did make the following statement:
“Montana House Bill 702 is an anti-health, anti-business law that we strongly feel is unconstitutional, which is why we decided to put the issue in front of the courts. Our law firm, like other Montana employers, has had its hands tied by this law in being able to provide a safe and healthy environment to our employees and clients, at a time when Montana hospitals are under such a strain from the current pandemic that members of the Montana National Guard have been called out to assist our hospitals, even the Sidney Health Center. What is concerning about the law is that it applies a prohibition on all vaccines for any and all infectious diseases and viruses, past, present and future.”
The lawsuit then quotes the bill’s anti-discrimination clauses and asserts the section is not limited in scope to applying solely to vaccination.or immunity related to the COVID-19 virus and that it applies to all vaccinations and immunity status against any and all diseases, known and unknown, which may now or in the future pose a threat to the health of Montanans.
The claim by the firm also claims the bill is unconstitutional because it allows for exception, such as licensed nursing homes, long-term care facilities and assisted living facilities. The bill also allows schools and day-care employers to require vaccinations of individuals using their facilities and services.
At this point the lawsuit details how the bill adversely affects Netzer Law Firm. According to the filing, the bill limits the ability of Netzer Law from exercising its professional judgment in determining the conditions of employment when necessary to address the health and safety of employees or potential employees, or to provide for the health and safety of its clients, potential clients, or other third-parties that may interact with employees at Netzer Law.
The lawsuit also lists a number of general allegations, including:
HB 702 prevents Netzer Law from providing a-safe, clean and healthful environment for its clients, prospective clients and for its employees and potential employees because unvaccinated employees are more likely to spread infectious diseases and pathogens, including, but not limited to, the COVID-19 virus, than vaccinated employees; unvaccinated employees are more likely to spread pathogens through airborne, blood-borne, surface contamination, and other transmission mechanisms than are employees who are vaccinated against these pathogens; Netzer Law has a duty to provide a clean and healthy environment to its employees, potential employees, clients, potential clients, and other third-parties that may enter its offices; the law firm is injured by Montana HB 702 because it is legally prohibited from taking measures to protect its employees from coming into contact with unvaccinated fellow employees or potential new employees that are unvaccinated or from unvaccinated members of the public; the firm is unable to require its employees to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, or any other known or unknown viruses or communicable diseases; employees who contract COVID-19 or some other infectious disease and miss work can cause substantial economic harm to both themselves and their employer; and others.
Nether Law Firm is asking for a declaration that Montana HB 702 is unconstitutional and as such is invalid and unenforceable against the firm; a preliminary injunction prohibiting the state from enforcing Montana HB 702 in its entirety;
a permanent injunction prohibiting the state from enforcing Montana HB 702; and attorney’s fees, including litigation expenses, and costs and such other relief as may be just and proper.