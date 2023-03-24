Greg Hitchcock joined The Sidney Herald this month as managing editor. Hitchcock is a graduate of the State University of New York in Albany where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English with a minor in Political Science.
Since graduation, he has worked in newsrooms as a reporter, steadily advancing his skills in covering breaking news, investigative journalism and feature writing.
Among his other accomplishments are producing a short video asset for the United Nations that earned an Honorable Mention from the Embassies of France; being a keynote speaker at mental health conferences; and board development in New York State and Massachusetts.
He said he traveled to Montana since he loves the western United States having spent a considerable amount of time in Colorado, Nevada and Arizona.
“I love nature and the great outdoors,” Hitchcock said. “There is nothing like the Montana sky.”
Hitchcock said he would make The Sidney Herald consistent with its mission of local news for a local community.
Hitchcock has a love for technology that started in the U.S. Army. Trained at Lowry Air Force Base in Denver, Colorado, he learned to be a TV/Radio Systems Specialist with the ability to analyze and repair electronics.
In 2007, Hitchcock landed a position at the Gloversville Leader-Herald where he covered the rural county beat of Montgomery County reporting on fires and floods, county government and legislation, school policies and events, and other civic matters.
While at The Leader-Herald, he said his biggest break in journalism came from witnessing and reporting on the aftershocks of a devastating flood that ripped through communities along the Mohawk River.
Hitchcock also said his reporting on a small-town conspiracy involving a horse owner and a town council that did permit the horse thinking there was not enough space in the owner’s property, was a proud moment in his career.
“The town’s code inspector was fired by the council for not upholding their decision, which got me thinking,” Hitchcock said. “Why did they do that?”
Through Hitchcock’s reporting, he uncovered unfair practices that convinced the public to take up the saddle and parade around the horse owner’s paddock protesting the council’s decision resulting in the council backing down and reinstating the code inspector.
Hitchcock is an adventurer. He loves to be challenged. In August 2021, he participated in his first rock-climbing trip to the White Mountains of New Hampshire with other veterans sponsored by Higher Ground NY, the affiliate of Higher Ground USA, an adaptive sports organization.
After the trip, veterans and staff assessed the weeklong adventure and got to express the ‘Average sucks! Be you!’ philosophy that the group adhered to during the trip.