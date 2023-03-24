Greg Hitchcock at The Sidney Herald

 Greg Hitchcock I The Sidney Herald

Greg Hitchcock of Gloversville, New York, was hired this month as the new editor of The Sidney Herald in a move that measured well with the 110-plus-year-old newspaper.

