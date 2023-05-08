A new food truck will soon be rolling into Sidney. Sunrise Berry Bowls owned and operated by Sidney native Alyssa Amato and her mother Lynne Turville is anticipated to begin serving the Sidney area mid-May.

“We’re going to sell acai bowls. They’re an organic gluten free, dairy free, vegan, plant based [dish] that are packed with essential vitamins and nutrients,” Amato said. “There’s various different flavors for the base but we’ll focus on the acai. Then it can be topped with things like granola, nut butters, bee pollen, chia seeds, almonds, fresh fruits, just a variety of different things.”

Sunrise Berry Bowls

From left to right: Aberdeen Hanson and Brantlee Hanson


Tags

Load comments