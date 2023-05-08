A new food truck will soon be rolling into Sidney. Sunrise Berry Bowls owned and operated by Sidney native Alyssa Amato and her mother Lynne Turville is anticipated to begin serving the Sidney area mid-May.
“We’re going to sell acai bowls. They’re an organic gluten free, dairy free, vegan, plant based [dish] that are packed with essential vitamins and nutrients,” Amato said. “There’s various different flavors for the base but we’ll focus on the acai. Then it can be topped with things like granola, nut butters, bee pollen, chia seeds, almonds, fresh fruits, just a variety of different things.”
Acai, (pronounced: ah-sigh-ee) for those unfamiliar, is a berry similar to that of a blueberry. Containing natural sugars and fiber the acai berry is grown largely in the Amazon area of South America. Despite being similar to a blueberry the acai has a shorter shelf life than most berries making it harder to transport.Which means, the acai is best consumed in a frozen puree. This puree will serve as the featured base of Alyssa’s Sunrise Berry Bowls.
“We have five signature bowls as well as a build your own option. We likely won’t have specials the first few weeks until we get going but after that we will,” Amato said.
While you won’t find Amato or Turville behind the counter of a brick and mortar store; you will find them aboard a food truck. Sunrise Berry Bowls will be a food truck that can be spotted in different locations throughout Sidney starting around mid May.
“People can follow our Instagram and Facebook page where our location will be posted every week. Our schedule will be posted too because we plan to be open on set days but that could change if we have an event,” Amato said.
The saying goes that variety is the spice of life; which is exactly what the owners hope to bring to Sidney with this new venture.
“I just wanted to bring another option to our community, something healthier and different. There’s not a lot of options around here and you will eventually get sick of things. As far as healthier options – there’s sandwich shops, maybe you can find a salad somewhere but that’s it.” Amato said.
On her mission to provide fresher, healthier flavors for her community Amato has curated a variety of equally tasty flavors. All of which will be organic,non dairy, vegan and gluten free,
“The acai based bowl is my favorite, but I also like the mango based one topped with all of the fruit, and bee pollen,” she said.
Amato and Turville have a simple goal for their up and coming business.
“We hope that people like it as much as we do. And we hope to do well,” Amato said.
Sunrise Berry Bowls can be followed on instagram via @sunrise.berry.bowls and found on Facebook under Sunrise Berry Bowls.