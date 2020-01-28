Annika Bennion was 8 years old when she decided smoking is not cool. Bennion, now a 17-year-old Sidney area resident, attended a health exhibit in Boston nearly a decade ago when she saw first-hand how harmful smoking tobacco is to humans.
The exhibit included a comparison of healthy lungs and smokers' lungs, Bennion recalled.
"The smokers looked like they had burned popcorn in their lungs," she said, sitting upright, with perfect posture and wearing professional attire. "It turned me off from smoking when I was very young."
Bennion, whose father is a head and neck surgeon, retained her impressions of those "popcorn lungs" in her mind until recently, when the popularity of vaping tobacco emerged among teenagers.
"With vaping, they market it as being a lot safer, but it isn't," she said, explaining why she decided to launch her own marketing campaign to help bring attention to the adverse health effects of vaping among her peers under the age 18.
"I became really interested in this when people started dying of vaping illnesses," said Bennion, who entered college at 14 and is now a junior at Montana State University, Billings, where she is majoring in healthcare administration as a Connection high school/college student.
Thanks to Bennion's efforts, this month local youth will have an opportunity to win up to $1,000 in cash prizes for participating in the "No NicoTeen America Billboard" contest, which she launched after receiving a mini-grant.
"On the one hand, it's not the easiest thing to do," she said of obtaining a grant. "On the other hand, it's not as difficult as I thought it would be. You just have to be persistent."
In the summer of 2019, she began researching the negative health effects of smoking in general, and vaping tobacco in particular. Her research efforts paid off after Bennion applied for and received a mini-grant from Montana tobacco use prevention program reACT Against Corporate Tobacco.
The $500 grant, which Bennion secured this past fall, is helping to fund the billboard contest taking place from Feb. 1 to March 31. First prize is $500; second prize is $300; and third prize is $200. In addition, all winners will have their No NicoTeen messages displayed in the Sidney Herald. The first-place winner's campaign will be displayed on a local billboard.
The contest is open local high school and middle school student. Bennion said she hopes to receive at least 100 entries from Sidney area students. In addition to herself, judges include Jacklyn Damm and Kay Fulkerson. The criteria for judging are the appropriateness of the message, which should focus on how marketing is used to quickly lure youth into addiction, and demonstrate how vaping is dangerous to teens' brains.
Bennion, who estimates she has invested more than 200 hours of her personal time into the project, said the national social media campaign for "My Life, My Quit" provided inspiration for her billboard contest. My Life, My Quit is a confidential text-messaging service and Montana state program that helps teens quit smoking.
"It's partly to bring awareness to the kids that vaping is still bad, and also talking about the ability to quit vaping," said Bennion, who is a certified trainer for the "Taking Down Tobacco" program.
On March 5, she will make a presentation to the Taking Down Tobacco program to explain what she learned from her billboard health-awareness campaign. One of the mini-grant requirements is to track the effectiveness of the program. In addition to engaging kids in learning why they should avoid smoking and how to quit if they're addicted to tobacco, Bennion explained a secondary goal is to get their parents involved.
"The mental health thing I want to stress a little more than most people do," Bennion said, emphasizing that she hopes to negate the misconception that nicotine help alleviate anxiety.
In fact, smoking adds to a person's stress, she noted.
Bennion, who has a 15-year-old sister and a brother who's 12, said she was recently startled by news that a local 11-year-old girl was found vaping with her mother's vaping gear at school.
"I know there are a lot of teens who are concerned about it," she said, adding they often don't know how to get information on how to quit smoking and are reluctant to reach out to adults for help.
"I was kind of surprised by the community support I've received," Bennion continued. "They're really eager to hear someone talking about how vaping affects young people.
"Marketing works," she concluded.
For more information about the No NicoTeen America Billboard contest, contact ???.
To find out more about quitting email nobtobaccoamerica@gmail.com.