A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Petroleum, Garfield, McCone, Prairie, Dawson, Eastern Roosevelt, Richland, and Wibaux Counties for Tuesday Morning through Wednesday Afternoon .
SNOW
Impacts: Difficult travel from snow covered roads and reduced visibility, stress to newborn livestock
Timing: Tuesday Morning through Wednesday Afternoon
Confidence: Moderate
Storm track uncertainty remains but confidence continues to increase that a low pressure system will track NE from the Colorado Rockies by the middle of next week. This is raising the risk of significant snowfall accumulation and blowing snow for portions of NE Montana where a Winter Storm Watch is in effect. These winter conditions may lead to difficult travel as well as cause additional stress to newborn livestock. If the storm track does shift to the southeast, it would mean lesser impacts to NE Montana, but those traveling to the southeast would still be significantly affected by harsh winter weather.
COLD
Cold Impacts: Stress to newborn livestock
Timing: Monday night through Wednesday
Confidence: Moderate
Colder, more winter-like temperatures are expected following a cold front tonight. By Monday night and through Wednesday, expect daytime highs in the 30s for most places with lows in the teens and low 20s. Combined with gusty winds with a tracking low pressure system, these conditions may stress newborn livestock.