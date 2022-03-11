The Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS), Montana Department of Justice and the Commissioner of Securities and Insurance are seeking individuals to serve on one of four regional Elder Justice Councils that were created by Governor Greg Gianforte in response to increased reports of abuse, neglect, and exploitation of senior citizens and adults with disabilities.
DPHHS reports that in 2020, a record number 4,500 Montanans were the victim of elder abuse, an increase of nearly 30% since 2018. In 2021, the numbers increased again when a total of 4,906 Montanans were reported to be the victim of elder abuse.
“Heartbreaking cases of elder abuse are on the rise, and we must reverse this tragic trend. We must protect vulnerable Montanans from abuse and exploitation, and Elder Justice Councils will play an important role to that end,” Governor Gianforte said. “I encourage Montanans to put a stop to elder abuse by getting involved and applying today to serve on one of the critical councils.”
These interdisciplinary councils will coordinate agency and community efforts to strengthen the effectiveness of educational, prevention and intervention programs for the protection of Montana’s senior and disabled citizens.
Governor Gianforte will appoint at least seven members to each of the four regional councils from both public and private sectors.
It is preferred that applicants have current or prior experience in the fields of criminal and civil law, investigation and enforcement, banking, accounting, investments, fiduciary services, health care, insurance, financial planning, senior and disability adult services, and senior advocacy. Members receive a daily stipend and travel expenses.
Montanans who are interested in participating in the important work of the Elder Justice Councils are encouraged to submit an application at https://svc.mt.gov/gov/boards/docs/Application-for-Appointment.pdf.
Interested individuals are asked to indicate their interest in one of the following regional councils:
The Eastern Montana Elder Justice Council comprised of Big Horn, Carbon, Carter, Custer, Daniels, Dawson, Fallon, Garfield, Golden Valley, McCone, Musselshell, Phillips, Powder River, Prairie, Richland, Roosevelt, Rosebud, Sheridan, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Treasure, Valley, Wibaux, and Yellowstone.
The North Central Montana Elder Justice Council comprised of Blaine, Cascade, Chouteau, Fergus, Glacier, Hill, Judith Basin, Liberty, Petroleum, Pondera, Teton, Toole, and Wheatland.
The Western Montana Elder Justice Council comprised of Flathead, Granite, Lake, Lincoln, Mineral, Missoula, Ravalli, and Sanders.
The South Central Montana Elder Justice Council comprised of Beaverhead, Broadwater, Deer Lodge, Gallatin, Jefferson, Lewis & Clark, Madison, Meagher, Park, Powell, and Silver Bow.
For additional information or questions, contact the Senior and Long Term Care Division at 406-444-4077 or Hannah Slusser, Governor Gianforte’s Boards and Appointments Advisor, at 406-444-3111.