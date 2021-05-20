The Northwest Farm Credit Services Board of Directors elected Nate Riggers of Nezperce, Idaho as Board Chair and John Helle of Dillon, Montana as Vice Chair. Each will serve a one-year term in these board leadership positions.
Nate Riggers is manager and partner of Rigger Clearwater Farms J.V., a dryland wheat, barley, canola and grass seed farm. Rigger’s term on the board expires in 2024.
John Helle operates a large commercial and purebred sheep operation, runs cow/calf pairs and farms small grains and hay. He is a member of Mountain States Lamb Co-op, serves on two advisory committees for the Montana State University Animal and Range Science Department representing the Montana Wool Growers Association, as well as the Public Lands Committee for the American Sheep Industry, representing them at the National Public Lands Council. Helle’s term on the board expires in 2022.
In addition to Riggers and Helle, members of the Northwest FCS board include Christy Burmeister-Smith of Bellingham, Washington; Nels J. DeBruycker of Choteau, Montana; Susan Doverspike of Burns, Oregon; Vicki Eggebrecht of Malta, Montana; Skip Gray of Albany, Oregon; Greg Hirai of Wendell, Idaho; Bill Martin of Rufus, Oregon; Dave Nisbet of Bay Center, Washington; Derek Schafer of Ritzville, Washington; Julie Shiflett of Spokane, Washington; Shawn Walters of Teton, Idaho; and Andy Werkhoven of Monroe, Washington.
Northwest FCS is a $14 billion financial cooperative providing financing and related services to farmers, ranchers, agribusinesses, commercial fishing operations, timber producers, rural homeowners and crop insurance customers in Montana, Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Alaska. Northwest FCS is a member of the nationwide Farm Credit System that supports agriculture and rural communities with reliable, consistent credit and financial services. For more information, go to northwestfcs.com.