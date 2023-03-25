Sidney Police Chief Mark Kraft

Sidney Chief of Police Mark E. Kraft said increased sales of marijuana comes from outside sources.

 Greg Hitchcock

Local and county law enforcement officials say sales of marijuana have increased disproportionately in Richland County compared to other counties in Montana along with the number of arrests made from driving under the influence (DUI).

Although sales continue to grow within Richland County, Sidney Chief of Police Mark Kraft said he thinks this may be a sign that the county borders North Dakota.



Tags

Load comments