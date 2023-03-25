Local and county law enforcement officials say sales of marijuana have increased disproportionately in Richland County compared to other counties in Montana along with the number of arrests made from driving under the influence (DUI).
Although sales continue to grow within Richland County, Sidney Chief of Police Mark Kraft said he thinks this may be a sign that the county borders North Dakota.
“I don’t know if that is indicative of Richland County residents being that we are a border county. Recreational marijuana is not legal in North Dakota,” Kraft said.
Kraft speculated that the increased sales may be from out-of-state users that have driven up that number.
Since the city of Sidney has no cannabis dispensaries, Kraft emphasized marijuana sales are all outside sales.
The increased number of marijuana sales also correlates with the number of DUIs related to marijuana in Richland County.
“Driving under the influence of any substance is illegal,” Kraft said. “Any time our officers make a traffic stop - it could be for a moving violation, it could be for an equipment violation - and they start to observe indicators of an impaired driver, the officer can make the driver perform field sobriety tests.”
Richland County Sheriff John Dynneson said the county is 17th in population, but 8th in the number of DUIs related to marijuana.
“Marijuana impairment is still an impairment. It is just as dangerous,” Dynneson said.
Even as marijuana use is legal in Montana, Dynneson said people must be responsible while driving and responsible to the rest of the community.
Montanans voted to legalize marijuana use both recreationally and medically in Initiative-190 of 2020 in a close vote of 341,037 to 258,337 according to Ballotpedia.com.
The law legalized the possession and use of one ounce or less of marijuana or 8 grams or less of marijuana concentrate by persons over the age of 21 in Montana. It allowed individuals to grow no more than four marijuana plants and four seedlings for personal use in their residence, as long as the plants are within an enclosed area with a lock and beyond public view. Montana residents are allowed to possess, use, and grow marijuana on Jan. 1, 2021.