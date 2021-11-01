Shown with the grant check are (from left) Northwest FCS Local Advisory Committee member Ken Olson, Northwest FCS Insurance Specialist Jaycee Searer, Melissa Higbee with Eastern Plains Economic Development and town of Richey Clerk and Treasurer Joni Lenz.
Shown with the Rural Community Grant check are Rob Breuer and Kim Riding.
Northwest Farm Credit Services has announced the award of a $1,739 Rural Community Grant to the town of Richey and a $2,500 Rural Community Grant to Savage Sunrise Manor.
“The town of Richey, Montana would like to thank Northwest Farm Credit Services for the generous grant to purchase flags, poles and hardware to display on main street,” said Richey Town Clerk Joanie Lenz. “Richey will display these flags with pride.”
“Thank you Northwest Farm Credit Services for our grant,” said administrator Kim Riding. “The manor will be using these funds to go towards replacing older pipes for our water. We are so very thankful.”
According to the press release, Northwest FCS is committed to helping rural communities succeed. Since the program’s inception in 2007, it has awarded 1,589 grants totaling more than $3.08 million.
The Rural Community Grant Program provides funds to non-profit organizations for projects that improve a community’s infrastructure, viability and/or prosperity. Anyone who thinks they may have a project that could be eligible can visit northwestfcs.com/ruralgrants for more details and the online application.
Northwest FCS is a $14 billion financial cooperative providing financing and related services to farmers, ranchers, agribusinesses, commercial fishing operations, timber producers, rural homeowners and crop insurance customers in Montana, Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Alaska. Northwest FCS is a member of the nationwide Farm Credit System that supports agriculture and rural communities with reliable, consistent credit and financial services. For more information, go to northwestfcs.com.