The National Weather Service in Glasgow is warning area residents of the potential for extreme heat and record temperatures starting Tuesday and continuing through next Friday. Even then temperatures are expected to remain fairly warm.
Expect temperatures in the mid to upper 90s throughout the week and minimal chances for any rain. The current forecast calls for 95° on Tuesday, riding to 99° by Thursday and 97° on Friday.
Around 618 people in the United States are killed by extreme heat every year, but heat related deaths and illnesses are preventable by taking a few precautionary steps.
Extreme heat is defined as summertime temperatures that are much hotter and/or humid than average. Because some places are hotter than others, this depends on what’s considered average for a particular location at that time of year. Humid and muggy conditions can make it seem hotter than it really is.
Heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion or heat stroke happen when the body is not able to properly cool itself. While the body normally cools itself by sweating, during extreme heat, this might not be enough. In these cases, a person’s body temperature rises faster than it can cool itself down. This can cause damage to the brain and other vital organs.
Some factors that might increase a person’s risk of developing a heat-related illness include high levels of humidity, obesity, fever, dehydration, prescription drug use, heart disease, mental illness, poor circulation, sunburn and alcohol use.
Certain groups are more prone to heat-related illnesses than others, such as older adults, the very young, people with mental illness and those with chronic diseases are at highest risk. This does not mean those not in these groups are immune to the effects of heat-related illnesses. Even young and healthy people can be affected if they participate in strenuous physical activities during hot weather.
Summertime activity, whether on the playing field or the construction site, must be balanced with actions that help the body cool itself to prevent heat-related illness.
Heat-related illnesses can range from Heat Rash to Heat Stroke. Each has specific symptoms as well as actions that can be taken to minimize the damage each can cause. The provided chart shows symptoms and treatments for each level of heat-related illness.
A few simple steps can prevent heat-related illnesses in most cases. These steps include:
Wear Appropriate Clothing - Choose lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.
Stay Cool Indoors - Stay in an air-conditioned place as much as possible. For those without air-conditioning, seek a location that does have it. (Electric fans may provide comfort but when the temperature is in the high 90s, they will not prevent heat-related illness.)
Use your stove and oven less - Cooking less or cooking quicker meals help maintain a cooler temperature in your home.
Schedule Outdoor Activities Carefully - Try to limit your outdoor activity to when it’s coolest, like morning and evening hours. Rest often in shady areas so that your body has a chance to recover.
Pace Yourself - Cut down on exercise during the heat. If you’re not accustomed to working or exercising in a hot environment, start slowly and pick up the pace gradually.
Wear Sunscreen - Sunburn affects your body’s ability to cool down and can make you dehydrated. If you must go outdoors, protect yourself from the sun by wearing a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, and by putting on sunscreen of SPF 15 or higher 30 minutes prior to going out.
Do Not Leave Children in Cars - Cars can quickly heat up to dangerous temperatures, even with a window cracked open.
Avoid hot and heavy meals - They add heat to your body.
Stay Hydrated - Drink plenty of fluids - Drink more fluids, regardless of how active you are. Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink. Stay away from very sugary or alcoholic drinks—these actually cause you to lose more body fluid.
Replace Salt and Minerals - Heavy sweating removes salt and minerals from the body that need to be replaced. A sports drink can replace the salt and minerals you lose in sweat.
Keep Your Pets Hydrated - Provide plenty of fresh water for your pets, and leave the water in a shady area.
Stay informed - Check for Updates: Check your local news for extreme heat alerts and safety tips.
Know the Signs - Learn the signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses and how to treat them.
Use a Buddy System - When working in the heat, monitor the condition of your co-workers and have someone do the same for you.
Monitor those at high risk - Check on those who are more vulnerable such as infants and young children; people 65 years of age or older; people who are overweight; people who overexert during work or exercise; people who are physically ill, especially with heart disease or high blood pressure, or who take certain medications, such as for depression, insomnia, or poor circulation. Visit adults at risk at least twice a day and closely watch them for signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.