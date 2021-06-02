According to the National Weather Service (NWS) short-range forecast, Richland County and the surrounding area are in for a couple of scorchers on Thursday and Friday with triple-digit temperatures possible in some areas.
Thursday looks to be sunny and hot with a high near 97. Southwest wind 6-8 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.
Thursday night should be mostly clear with a low around 63. West wind 6-8 mph becoming south in the evening.
Then on Friday, more sun and even hotter temperatures with a high near 99. South southwest wind will be around 10 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Friday night shows a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 63. West northwest wind 5-9 mph becoming light west southwest. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
There is also a fire weather watch in effect. According to the NWS, dry thunderstorms will possibly ignite fires late Friday afternoon and Friday night. Accompanying wind gusts may help to rapidly spread them while low humidity Friday afternoon will further cure the grasses and other fuels.
Areas included in the watch are Fort Peck Reservation, Daniels/Roosevelt/Sheridan Counties, Dawson/McCone/Prairie/Richland/Wibaux Counties, Northern Valley and Northern Phillips Counties, the Little Rockies, the Lower Missouri River Breaks including the Charles M Russell National Wildlife Refuge, and Southern Petroleum and Southern Garfield Counties.
- A few things to think about during the extreme heat include:
- Finding air conditioning;
- Avoid strenuous activities;
- Wear light clothing;
- Check on family members and neighbors;
- Drink plenty of fluids;
- Watch for heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke; and
- Never leave people or pets in a closed car.