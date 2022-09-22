Gov. Doug Burgum has become famous in North Dakota for issuing unusual challenges to the oil and gas industry. This time around, however, at the North Dakota Petroleum Council, the governor talked more about the challenges facing the industry. Chief among the challenges cited by Burgum are headwinds from environmental groups that want to completely shut down oil and gas production in the United States.
“We’re trapped in this national energy policy today, as I’ve shared with all of you, and as I’ve shared with the White House, the Secretary of Energy directly, Secretary of Transportation directly, Secretary of Interior directly, all of the cabinet officials we have had a chance to talk to,” Burgum said. “We have privately and directly, and even one on one, said It makes no sense to, whether it’s a family in a part of the country that was struggling this year to pay for gas to fill up their car or it was a family here in the Oil Patch that might not have been back at work because of the declining production that our administration, our White House, our President, our Secretary of State, would go to countries, run by dictators, Venezuela, Iran and Saudi Arabia, go to these countries and ask them to produce more energy when they, when we could be doing it here, and we could be doing it here cleaner, safer, faster, and higher quality than any place in the world. It makes no sense whatsoever.”
Releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve weren’t strategic at all, Burgum added.
“As many of you know in the industry what’s in the Petroleum Reserve is more sour,” Burgum said. “It’s not going to help in terms of providing diesel. The middle distillates are not there in that release. And so again, it’s political. It’s not strategic. We should have kept it full, or be filling it fuller, for when the battles are coming, and we should be providing energy to everybody around the world.”
Burgum suggested anyone who truly cares about the planet should get behind American oil and gas. The industry here is regulated stringently by regulatory agencies like the EPA, Burgum pointed out, and he believes that America is producing the cleanest barrels of oil and natural gas in the world, bar none.
To support his point, Burgum recalled a conversation with Alsaka’s governor who Burgum said told him about a Russian envoy that came to learn about pipelines in the United States before the invasion of Ukraine. When the Alaska governor told the Russians that 500,000 barrels of oil runs through the Alaska pipeline, which was built in the 70s, the Russians came back with a disturbing question.
“The Russians wanted to know two numbers,” Burgum said, “Because in Russia, the amount of barrels that go into the beginning of the pipeline is not the same as what comes out the other end.”
In America, the law requires spills to be reported, and regulatory agencies are available for the general public to report spills to as well. There’s an expectation that spills will be cleaned up and handled in an appropriate way. That expectation is not the same in many of the countries that have been supplying the United States with oil and gas imports.
Meanwhile, Burgum said, California has been asking people not to plug their electric vehicles into the grid right now, because of the strain on the its systems.
“California leads in electric cars,” Burgum said. “There’s 1 million of them. There’s over 40 million people in California,, there’s over 20 million cars. But 1 million, it’s only 5 percent of the vehicles in California and they’re already asking people not to plug them in.”
Given the situation, passing laws outlawing liquid fuel combustion engines is just plain short-sighted, Burgum suggested.
“Subsidies for the EEs is based on the idea that somehow all of us in industry can’t innovate,” Burgum said. “That this engine produces this much CO2 today and will always produce that much CO2.”
But industry in North Dakota and in America is not standing still.
“The liquid fuels word is not standing still,” Burgum said. “You decarbonize the 10 percent ethanol, and all of a sudden, we’re 10 percent closer. You start getting decarbonized (oil and natural gas) like Danbury, pretty soon we’ve got a decarbonized liquid fuels automobile.”
North Dakota has also laid the groundwork for more such innovation for its liquid fuels with things like the Clean Sustainable Energy Authority. It is also in the process of building out a number of carbon capture projects for ethanol, hydrogen, and beyond.
One other point Burgum made about the complexities of what lies ahead is the fact that sourcing rare earths domestically is likely to lead to lignite in North Dakota. But only if the state keeps its coal industry viable. Otherwise, those rare earths become economically unfeasible.
Burgum did, after all, have one big challenge for the industry, having laid out all these various obstacles that lie ahead for the oil and gas industry.
“My challenge to all of you is two things,” Burgum said. “Keep innovating. Keep taking risks. Keep investing in North Dakota. Keep believing in the future. Keep standing alongside of each other and alongside of us to fight for sound energy policy that’s great for the planet and great for the people of our planet.”
The second part of his challenge recalled a pervious challenge the governor made to industry to reach zero leaks from pipelines.
That challenge led to the creation of the iPipe program by several North Dakota producers, which is continuing to advance technologies that can improve early warning systems for leak detection.
“Many of you have participated,” Burgum said. “Think about bumping your amount and if you aren’t part of that consortium, then join it.”
Recent spills, Burgum said, come at a time when there is little to no tolerance in the nation for environmental mishaps.
“A spill that may be small on your balance sheet is national news and creates more effort to do the kinds of policies that create headwinds for our whole industry,” he said. “So on that front, particularly, when we keep innovating, let’s keep driving forward to make sure that we also when we’re transporting produced water, oil and gas, that we’re doing it the way that also reflects the excellence that this industry has.”