Governor Doug Burgum speaks at NDPC annual conference in Watford City

Gov. Doug Burgum has become famous in North Dakota for issuing unusual challenges to the oil and gas industry. This time around, however, at the North Dakota Petroleum Council, the governor talked more about the challenges facing the industry. Chief among the challenges cited by Burgum are headwinds from environmental groups that want to completely shut down oil and gas production in the United States.

“We’re trapped in this national energy policy today, as I’ve shared with all of you, and as I’ve shared with the White House, the Secretary of Energy directly, Secretary of Transportation directly, Secretary of Interior directly, all of the cabinet officials we have had a chance to talk to,” Burgum said. “We have privately and directly, and even one on one, said It makes no sense to, whether it’s a family in a part of the country that was struggling this year to pay for gas to fill up their car or it was a family here in the Oil Patch that might not have been back at work because of the declining production that our administration, our White House, our President, our Secretary of State, would go to countries, run by dictators, Venezuela, Iran and Saudi Arabia, go to these countries and ask them to produce more energy when they, when we could be doing it here, and we could be doing it here cleaner, safer, faster, and higher quality than any place in the world. It makes no sense whatsoever.”



