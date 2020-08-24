Montana gas prices are unchanged in the past week, averaging $2.24/g on August 24, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 615 stations. Gas prices in Montana are 1.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 49.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Montana is priced at $2.03/g on August 24, while the most expensive is $2.85/g, a difference of 82.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state is $2.03/g while the highest is $2.85/g, a difference of 82.0 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 0.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.18/g today. The national average is down 0.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 41.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices in Montana and the national average going back 10 years:
August 24, 2019: $2.74/g (U.S. Average: $2.59/g)
August 24, 2018: $2.94/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)
August 24, 2017: $2.44/g (U.S. Average: $2.35/g)
August 24, 2016: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)
August 24, 2015: $2.77/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)
August 24, 2014: $3.58/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)
August 24, 2013: $3.68/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)
August 24, 2012: $3.61/g (U.S. Average: $3.73/g)
August 24, 2011: $3.70/g (U.S. Average: $3.57/g)
August 24, 2010: $2.86/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)
Neighboring states' current gas prices:
Idaho: $2.38/g, up 0.3 cents per gallon from last week's $2.38/g.
Wyoming: $2.17/g, up 2.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.14/g.
"All eyes are on the Gulf of Mexico as two tropical systems head toward a sensitive area for the oil industry, and while these storms bear monitoring, they thankfully are unlikely to have a major impact on gas prices that for the eighth straight week have been mostly quiet," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "While Hurricane Marco and likely-soon-to-be Hurricane Laura churn in the Atlantic, current forecasts show limited ability for them to turn into a major hurricane, which means that motorists need not panic about gasoline supply or price."
GasBuddy data is accessible at http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com.