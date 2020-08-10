Montana gas prices are unchanged in the past week, averaging $2.23/g on August 10, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 615 stations. Gas prices in Montana are 3.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 55.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Montana is priced at $1.99/g while the most expensive is $3.29/g, a difference of $1.30/g. The lowest price in the state, as of August 10, is $1.99/g while the highest is $3.29/g, a difference of $1.30/g.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.16/g on Aug. 10, 2020. The national average is down 3.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 47.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices in Montana and the national average going back 10 years:
August 10, 2019: $2.79/g (U.S. Average: $2.64/g)
August 10, 2018: $2.93/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)
August 10, 2017: $2.40/g (U.S. Average: $2.35/g)
August 10, 2016: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.13/g)
August 10, 2015: $2.79/g (U.S. Average: $2.59/g)
August 10, 2014: $3.60/g (U.S. Average: $3.48/g)
August 10, 2013: $3.70/g (U.S. Average: $3.55/g)
August 10, 2012: $3.51/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)
August 10, 2011: $3.73/g (U.S. Average: $3.62/g)
August 10, 2010: $2.86/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
“Gas prices have remained in very familiar territory for the sixth straight week as gasoline demand fell slightly last week, keeping oil prices confined as forces prevent it from falling under $39 but also from breaching $42 per barrel,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “However, as summer begins to fade, demand recovery may be limited, and there’s a possibility we may see more downside potential in the last quarter of the year.”
GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from a diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide.
GasBuddy data: http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com