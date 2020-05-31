The Trump administration has lost a bid to temporarily block a lower court ruling that invalidated Nationwide Permit No. 12, which has been used to authorize water crossings for a wide array of infrastructure projects, including the Keystone XL pipeline.
Justices Barry Silverman and Jacqueline Nguyen of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit said in their order that appellants had not demonstrated sufficient likelihood of success on the merits, nor the probability of irreparable harm if the temporary stay isn’t granted.
Montana judge Brian Morris of the Ninth Circuit struck down the nationwide water permit earlier this month, ruling that risks to the pallid sturgeon and the American burying. beetle had not been adequately considered by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers before granting the permit.
The Corps has been using a nationwide permitting system that is updated every five years for broad categories of development to speed up its permitting process. Instead of issuing individual permits, the agency ensures that plans meet preset criteria, then adds site specific conditions as needed.
However, Morris said the government cannot delegate its duties under the Endangered Species Act to permittees, nor can it simply rely on project level review.
Morris has refused to narrow the scope of his decision, which means the ruling could have broad national implications for other projects that require a water crossing permit from the federal government.
The American Petroleum Institute, part of an industry coalition that had joined the U.S. government in filing emergency motions seeking a stay in the case, has estimated the Montana ruling could affect as many as 70 pipelines nationwide, worth up to $2 billion.
“As it currently stands, Judge Morris’ decision makes the fate of hundreds of energy infrastructure projects uncertain, and could jeopardize good-paying, middle class sustaining jobs around the country – as well as the energy that working families, businesses and first responders rely on every day, that will be critical to our country’s economic recovery,” the coalition said in a joint statement.
TC Energy, which is constructing Keystone XL, has said the company remains committed to building the pipeline, and will continue construction activities already underway at the Montana-Canada border crossing.
Keystone XL was proposed in 2008 to carry up to 830,000 barrels of crude oily per day to Nebraska. From there, it could access existing pipelines for shipment to the Gulf of Mexico.
The pipeline was twice rejected by the Obama administration, which cited the potential for worsening climate change, but the Trump administration invited the company to resubmit its application, and then rapidly green-lighted it.
The Alberta government, meanwhile, has provided $1.1 billion in funds to help jump-start the work, along with additional temporary credit of up to $4.4 billion.
Meanwhile, Tribal leaders near the route have opposed the project and have criticized the company for starting work during a pandemic.