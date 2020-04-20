America’s oil futures hit not just rock bottom prices on Monday, but ventured into negative territory — a place where no oil barrel has ventured before.
May futures for WTI, a U.S. benchmark, fell to -$37.63 on Monday, a record since the oil futures trading began in 1983.
The drop in price reflects the simple reality that there is no longer anywhere for oil to go. The world has run out of storage space.
Buyers of May contracts, which expire Tuesday, would likely be taking possession of that oil and would need to pay $37 to get someone to take those barrels of oil.
The historic low is the result of twin pressures on oil and gas. Not only has coronavirus destroyed demand for oil, dropping it from over 100 million barrels per day to 70 million, but Russia and OPEC started a price war, ramping up their production by about 11 million barrels a day between the two of them.
Looking out to June futures, prices for WTI were $22 per barrel on Monday and Brent crude, meanwhile, fell 8 percent Monday, to $25.81 per barrel.
Brent has not fallen as much as WTI. The reason for that is WTI is priced in a land-locked area 500 miles from sea, with little to no access for additional storage. Brent, meanwhile, is priced on an island in the North Sea, which is just 500 meters from water and additional tanker storage.
With markets saying there’s nowhere to put more oil right now, there are broad implications for the market, but for North Dakota in particular. Gov. Doug Burgum talked about that on Monday during the daily coronavirus briefing.
“Tomorrow is the end date of the contracts for May futures,” Burgum explained. “So people who had no place, that were physically long with oil and had no place to store it, literally got themselves in a situation today where they have to pay people to take it.”
That pushed closing prices for WTI to an historic, negative $37.
“This is a hard thing to comprehend,” Burgum said, “But at the end of the day, the people who were left when the musical chairs ended for May futures were paying someone $37 to take the oil.”
Next fall’s future prices, however, are in the $20s and $30s.
“That implies people have a bullish belief the price in the future will be higher than it is now,” Burgum said. “But still for the moment, this feels a bit like economic Armageddon for North Dakota because we have such dependance at the state level for paying our expenses with oil and gas tax revenue.”
Burgum has called for an emergency NDIC meeting Tuesday to consider an emergency order to classify oil and gas produced at a loss as a waste.
What the order will do is prevent companies from being forced to continue producing at a loss. That will help protect the future economic health of producers and prevent bankruptcies, Burgum said.
“All of the North Dakota oil companies are under extreme pressures,” he said. “And as we act in partnership with them, we need to do everything we can to help them remain viable so when we come out the backside we have a functioning industry in our state.”