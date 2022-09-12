Montana Public Service Commission
The Public Service Commission has opened an investigative docket to look at issues of resource adequacy and risks to Montana’s energy future.

The commission will be working with regulated utilities in the energy sector to identify the size and scope of issues facing Montana and the region. These issues range from resource adequacy and stakeholder analysis of actors in the energy sector to short- and long-term problems that may confront the sector during the transition to a low-carbon world.



