The Public Service Commission has opened an investigative docket to look at issues of resource adequacy and risks to Montana’s energy future.
The commission will be working with regulated utilities in the energy sector to identify the size and scope of issues facing Montana and the region. These issues range from resource adequacy and stakeholder analysis of actors in the energy sector to short- and long-term problems that may confront the sector during the transition to a low-carbon world.
“This is no longer a hypothetical situation,” Montana PSC Vice President Brad Johnson said. “Reality has to find its way into this discussion of Montana energy and generation capacity.”
The Montana Public Service Commission plans to convene both Montana and regional experts, neighboring states, power producers and stakeholders who will be invited to contribute to a conference held the first week of November.
Attendees will discuss stops that can be initiated to improve intra, interstate, and regional coordination of resource and transmission planning. The forum is not intended to resolve all of the issues, but is just the beginning of conversation about the topic. Another key purpose of the conference is to provide a forum for education as well as discussion of Montana’s energy future.
Resource adequacy is an issue nationwide. The 2022 Summer Reliability Assessment by North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) found that most of the country west of the Great Lakes is at high or elevated risk. Meanwhile, California Independent System Operator has called for reductions to consumer usage to avoid rotating outages.
The West might appear resource adequate using traditional capacity-based approaches, but there is concern about its ability to produce energy during times of peak demand. The Western Electricity Coordinating Council’s 2021 Western Assessment of Resource Adequacy reveals the following takeaways:
Demand is increasing amid variable resource availability, and these challenges appear to be worsening
Under current planning reserve margins, all subregions in the West show many hours at risk of load loss over the next 10 years
Subregions rely heavily on imports to remain resource adequate. None of them are resource adequate not heir own.
As early as 2025, there are no subregions in the West capable of maintaining 99.98 percent reliability. There are too many hours at risk for loss of load, even if subregions build out all planed resource additions and import power.
The study concluded that planning reserve margins must increase, in some cases significantly, to rescue the probability that demand will exceed resources.
The Montana Public Service Commission regulates private investor-owned natural gas, electric, telephone, water and sewer companies as well as certain motor carriers. It also oversees natural gas pipeline safety and intrastate railroad safety. For more information about the Montana PSC, visit online at psc.mt.gov or contact them at 1-800-646-6150.