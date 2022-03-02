Republican senators in the MonDak were not the only ones pushing for more domestic energy production in the wake of Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine. Sen. Jon Tester, while not a signatory to the Republicans on the Senate Energy Committee’s letter to President Joe Biden, wrote his own letter to the Secretary of State, Secretary of the Interior, and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.
Like his Republican colleagues, Tester also called for increased emphasis on domestic energy production.
“Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine is increasing turmoil in oil and gas markets and leading to higher gas prices for Americans,” he wrote in his letter. “As our nation unites to confront President Vladimir Putin’s reckless actions, strengthening our energy dependent from enemies like Russia must be a priority. I believe it is critically important to immediately use the tools at our disposal to increase domestic energy production to protect ‘American consumers from spiking gasoline prices and isolate president Putin and his oligarchs.”
Montana’s gas prices are on average a dollar higher than a year ago, Tester added.
“To combat these price increases our nation needs to make bold moves to secure our affordable domestic fuel supply by incentivizing responsible domestic. Oil and gas production and emphasizing trade with allies like Canada,” Tester wrote.
Montana’s Democratic senator also suggested cancelling the Keystone XL pipeline was short sighted at best.
Development of projects built to high safety and environmental standards like the Keystone XL Pipeline would secure reliable petroleum sources from our allies,” he said. “We should review projects like that one and seek to keep the oil here in America. We should also evaluate our own petroleum exports, and how we can support a stable market that insulates domestic consumers and those in allied countries from the current crisis.”
Tester also had a list of recommended actions in his letter. These included:
Releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help stabilize prices at the pump in the immediate short-term and temporary royalty relief for producers.
Make the leasing process transparent and predictable for producers and the p public alike.
Invgesting in next generation storage, transmission, and clean energy generation technology.
Working with domestic oil and gas producers to incentivize domestic oil production. Half of federally leased acres are sitting idle while market prices are spiking.