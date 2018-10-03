A man who is facing the charge of vehicular homicide changed his plea in District Court on Monday morning.
Kasey Eugene Reece Old Crow changed his plea to guilty in the case regarding the November 2016 death of Savage resident Shirley M. Grandlund.
If found guilty of the vehicular homicide charge, Old Crow could be jailed for up to 30 years, fined up to $50,000 or both. Old Crow was 28 at the time of the crash.
During Monday’s court hearing, Old Crow admitted to having a blood alcohol content of 0.164 when his vehicle hit the vehicle driven by Grandlund, who was 68 years old.
Old Crow is accused of negligently making a wide turn or negligently driving in the opposing lane of traffic which caused a head-on collision,
According to court documents, Old Crow told police he was in Miles City for job training. He said he had a couple of drinks before leaving Miles City. He was driving north on Montana 16 when he pulled off the highway onto a county road to urinate. After that, he said he stopped for the stop sign and signaled to make a right turn. He said the vehicle he was driving drifted into the opposing lane of traffic. A can of Mike’s Hard Lemonade was found in the vehicle.