The Richland County Health Department has received notification from the State of Montana and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that vaccine providers should pause the administration of the one-dose Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine. The CDC and the FDA are actively investigating six cases of a rare type of blood clot that may be associated with the vaccine. There have been more than 6.8 million doses of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine administered in the United States to date.
Out of an abundance of caution, the Richland County Health Department has paused the administration of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine. Those who have standing appointments will be contacted by phone to reschedule for the two-dose Moderna vaccine series, or to remain on the waiting list should the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine become available.
People who have received the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider.
Contact the Health Department at 406-433-2207 should anyone have questions about COVID-19 vaccine.