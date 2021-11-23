OSHA has agreed to abide by the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling which blocked the Covid-19 vaccination emergency temporary standard (ETS) and has suspended activities related to the implementation and enforcement of the ETS pending future developments in the litigation. Along with that ruling, lawsuits in all 12 circuit courts we’re consolidated and a lottery was held to determine which court would rule on all of the cases simultaneously.
According to a press release by OSHA, on Nov. 12, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit granted a motion to stay OSHA’s COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Emergency Temporary Standard (86 Fed. Reg. 61402) (“ETS”). The court ordered that OSHA “take no steps to implement or enforce” the ETS “until further court order.” While OSHA remains confident in its authority to enforce the ETS, they have suspended activities related to the implementation and enforcement of the ETS until the litigation has been settled.
According to a release by the Montana Chamber of Commerce, this past week, dozens of lawsuits filed around the country regarding the ETS were consolidated into one case. That case has been assigned to the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals located in Cincinnati, Ohio. It will now be up to this court to decide whether to lift the stay issued by the 5th Circuit. Even so, it is more likely the case will ultimately end up in the Supreme Court.
The 6th Circuit Court of Appeals “won” the lottery to hear legal challenges to the Biden administration’s vaccine rule that affects some 84 million workers. The lottery was announced after multiple lawsuits against the administration were filed in several federal appeals courts.
The 6th Circuit Court of Appeals is known to lean conservative with most of its judges appointed by Republican presidents. Six were appointed by President Donald Trump and five were appointed by President George W. Bush, while a total of five were appointed by Democratic Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.