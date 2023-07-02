Trones

Robert and Schatzi Trones, with son Robert II, own Williston Games & More in Renaissance Station in downtown Williston, N.D.

 Dan Shearer Sidney Herald

Tucked in a corner of one of Williston’s most historic buildings is another throwback of sorts — a store dedicated to board games.

But don’t walk into Williston Games and More expecting to find Monopoly, Trivial Pursuit or Scrabble on the shelves. Think “modern games” — that’s the term fans use — like Catan, Azul and Sushi Go.



