Tucked in a corner of one of Williston’s most historic buildings is another throwback of sorts — a store dedicated to board games.
But don’t walk into Williston Games and More expecting to find Monopoly, Trivial Pursuit or Scrabble on the shelves. Think “modern games” — that’s the term fans use — like Catan, Azul and Sushi Go.
The second-floor shop is owned by Schatzi and Robert Trones, who fell in love with board games on a trip to Mall of America not long after they were married in 2014.
They went into a board game shop and asked for “a good two-person game,” Robert says. They were introduced to Carcassonne, then one of the most popular games on the market. Then they found Lodestone, a coffee and board game shop in nearby Minnetonka.
“We went there and tried Jaipur and Splendor,” Robert says. “That’s the day we realized there are really good board games.”
They came home to Williston, educated themselves on what’s out there and started buying.
“Our collection grew from a little cupboard full of games to a closet full of games to a hall cupboard full of games to our basement,” he says with a laugh. “We have a large game room. It’s bigger than our store.”
They’re at nearly 300 board games now, and counting.
Building a business
As their interest in modern board games grew so did their desire to share it with others.
But life is busy and children — the Trones have a 3-year-old son — can make simple game nights with friends look like a chaotic game of Twister. Getting together wasn’t easy, and it wasn’t happening as often as they wanted. So they came up with a Plan B.
“We want to share this with people, we can’t play with people, so let’s try and sell and see if we can get it out to people that way,” Robert says. “Williston does not have a large board game community; we want to change that.”
They launched Williston Games and More in their home in February 2021. It was a good start but they knew it was a big ask to have customers come to a private home to shop. So in July 2022, the Williston natives rented space at Renaissance Station, the former federal building at Main and Fourth streets built in 1914.
“It would have been a very slow growth if it were just the house,” Robert says.
The store is one room with several shelves of games and two game tables. It includes a separate room where Schatzi teaches music. The couple have day jobs, so the shop is open in the afternoons and evenings six days a week.
It has several facets, including renting and selling games, hosting events, scavenger hunts and other adventures in parks, date nights, birthday parties and an evening dedicated to teaching a new game.
What has been the biggest hit? Robert points to a narrow shelf.
“Pokemon sells,” he says.
At their hosted Pokemon events they’ll teach the game, build in time for trading, teach kids how to build a deck and make sure everybody leaves with a prize. Cost is $20 per child. Other events are $5 per chair.
They’ll gladly suggest games based on age, interests and other factors (Like Risk? Try Small World), and will even teach you how to play a new purchase.
Kids enjoy trying something new; parents like the idea of pulling their children away from computers for a while.
Robert says there are a few computer-bases board games out there but they aren’t that popular.
“Even as a store we’re going to cut back on the screen-related games,” he says.
“I grew up playing many video games, but I just don’t have time anymore,” he says. As for online gaming, “You have to be so good to have any fun.”
While he occasionally digs out his Nintendo Switch, “I’d rather do any of these,” he says, gesturing to a shelf full of board games.
The Trones say Williston Games is “sustaining itself” and breaking even.
“We’re very happy about that,” Robert says.
Their first Christmas season in the store went well and they hope for growth this year as customers learn where they are and what they offer.
New way to play
Klaus Teuber of Germany is considered the patron saint of modern board games. He released The Settlers of Catan — later just Catan — in 1995, revolutionizing the industry from Europe.
Today, a few modern games have elbowed their way into the mainstream, with some — Catan and Ticket to Ride are examples — available at big-box retailers like Walmart.
Robert says the games from Europe also brought a different mind-set for players.
A modern Eurogame, as they’re often called, is what Robert deems “a superior game format.”
“You’re kind of doing your own thing, you’re not messing with other people, it’s not a player elimination,” he says, with the focus often on amassing points instead of going after each other.
Ameritrash, a catchphrase for U.S.-style board games, is more cutthroat.
“I’m destroying anyone I can and it’s only fun for who’s winning,” he says, citing Monopoly as an example.
“Catan brought Eurogaming to the U.S.,” he says.
And Robert and Schatzi Trones brought it to Williston.