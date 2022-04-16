According to a letter posted by Richland County Sheriff John Dynneson and Sidney Police Chief Mark Kraft, the county will have the opportunity to host the Montana Peace Officer Memorial this year.
“The Sidney Police Department, in partnership with the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, has the honor of hosting the 2022 Montana Peace Officers Memorial ceremony and parade on Saturday, May 14, 2022.”
The memorial is hosted in a different Montana city each year and is an opportunity for law enforcement officers and citizens from across the State of Montana to come together to honor and remember the officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the performance of their duties.
According to the letter, President John F. Kennedy signed into law a joint resolution of Congress in 1961 which established May 15 of each year as Peace Officer Memorial Day and the week on which that day falls as Police Week.
“We are excited to be this year ‘s host city and hope to pull off a memorable event that not only honors our fallen law enforcement brothers and sisters but also highlights Sidney and Richland County as the gem of northeastern Montana that we all know it to be. That being said, pulling off an event of this magnitude will require some funding not found in our budgets, and so we are hoping that our are a business partners would be willing to donate to help offset some of those costs.”
Donations are not expected but are always appreciated and can be dropped off at the Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce, Sidney City Hall or the Richland County Law & Justice Center.