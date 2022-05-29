Renewable energy and inflation were among the many topics discussed at a recent forum in Sidney for Montana Democratic candidates for U.S. House of Representatives.
The forum included Penny Ronning and Skylar Williams. Mark Sweeney was also to have attended the forum on May 19 at the VFW, but unfortunately passed away on May 6.
Ronning has served as an elected Billings City Council member for the past four years. One of the key issues Ronning focuses on is Human Trafficking; she is the cofounder of the Yellowstone County Area Human Trafficking Task Force. She was inspired to run because of the “incredible respect for federal government” instilled in her by her mother.
“Government can be any one of us. And if you think about it, government is every one of us, because we have a government that is empowered by democracy,” Ronning said.
Skylar Williams is from Havre, Mont., having lived on the Rocky Boy Reservation until moving to Billings at 5 years old. He was inspired to file for his candidacy when he noticed that the current representative was voting against bills he personally believed in.
His three biggest goals as a candidate are medicare for all, free college tuition, and addressing climate change.
“This is not a party issue,” Williams said about the rising cost of insulin. “This is a human issue, this is a Montana issue.”
The candidates also talked about ways to enhance Montanans’ way of life, mental illness and mental health resources in Montana, voting rights, Roe v. Wade and the right to privacy.
“The job of the government is to meet the needs of the people,” Ronning said.
Williams, meanwhile, said, “It is the job of the federal government to protect you from all threats.”
The forum was a great opportunity for voters to connect with candidates to make a more informed decision at the polls.
The primaries will be held on June 7. Although all ballots were sent absentee during the height of COVID, voters now must specifically request to be sent an absentee ballot if they can’t make it to the polls on Election Day.
Although Montanans could partake in same-day registrations in prior elections, beginning with this one, citizens must register to vote before Election Day due to a law passed in the state legislature and allowed by the Montana Supreme Court.