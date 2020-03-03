The Sidney Chamber of Commerce is encouraging people to get their tickets now for the MonDak Ag Days' banquet featuring the Peterson Farm Brothers on Friday, March 13.
Tickets cost $45 and are available at the Chamber office, Richland County Extension Office, Stockman Bank, Tri-County Implement and www.sidneymt.com<http://www.sidneymt.com.
The Peterson Farm Brothers are set to entertain at this year's MonDak Ag Days and Trade Show. The two-day event will be held at the Richland County Fair Event Center on March 12–13.
The brothers will make their appearance during the annual banquet on Friday, March 13. Tickets for the banquet include a free drink during the pre-banquet social, dinner and the great show from The Peterson Farm Brothers.
The brothers are from Kansas, where their family lives the farm life. They are known for the entertaining and educational videos they put up on YouTube, farming posts and updates on their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts. Educating and informing the public about farming and agriculture is a passion for the group.
The brother's video "I'm Farming and I Know It," a parody of LMFAO's "I'm Sexy and I Know It" went viral and had more than 6 million views in just two weeks. The Peterson Farm Brothers not only promote farming and agriculture to the online audience, they've been traveling the country sharing their knowledge and spreading the word.
Educational programs begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, at the Richland County Fair Event Center. Topics will include producing hemp, weed identification, the importance of adjuvants in pesticide application and grazing corn in the winter.
A young farmer/rancher panel is scheduled for 2 p.m.
Programs starting at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 13, will focus on estate planning and financial success. Speakers will include Ron Hanson, formerly of the University of Nebraska, and Marsha Goetting, MSU Extension specialist.