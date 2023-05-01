Richland County Partnership For Promise is sponsoring a photo voice project this spring to be used at the County Strategic Planning Conference later this spring.
“The idea is for the kids to take a picture of what they like and dislike about their communities,” Ray Trumpower, Chairman of Partnership For Promise,said.
“I know they have busy lives at school and at sports, but this is an opportunity for them to serve their communities and tell their decision makers how they feel,” he said.
In years past, youth were asked to get involved in similar projects. But, using disposable cameras and film were some of the constraints, according to Trumpower.
“Now, with camera phones, it is easy,” he said.
“Some kids are very creative,” Trumpower said. “They can even put text on photos.”
Partnership for Promise’s concepts behind using photos are that photos teach, images can influence policy, community members participate by creating and defining images that shape healthy public policy, photos emphasize individuals and community action.
The process requires that from the outset planners bring policy makers and other influential people to the table to serve as an audience
Partnership for Promise, an offshoot of America’s Promise Alliance, was started by the late retired Chairman Gen. Colin Powell as America’s Promise Alliance in 1997.
Since Richland County Partnership for Promise’s founding, it has been influential in establishing the local Boys and Girls Club, youth clubs and a skating park among other youth activities.