May 13
Zachary Wolfe, 39, Williston, was arrested on authority of a warrant issued by Sidney City Court for failure to appear. Bond was set at $500.
Sidney Police Department was notified of the arrest of Brianna Batuzich by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office. She was arrested on authority of a warrant issued by District Court for petition for revocation. Bond was set at $15,000.
May 14
Dustin Dakota Sarrels Hodge, 24, Sidney, was arrested for driving while suspended or revoked. Bond was set at $285.
Kylee Kozak, 19, Sidney, was arrested on authority of a warrant issued by Sidney City Court for violating terms of a suspended sentence. Bond was set at $500.
Paul Andre Tihista, 63, Billings, was arrested for criminal possession of a dangerous drug, marijuana, first offense, criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, first offense and failure to stop and ID himself after striking an unattended vehicle. Bond was set at $2,140.
May 15
Larry Dill, 64, Fairview, was arrested for driving a motor vehicle while suspended or revoke and disorderly conduct. Bond was set at $470.