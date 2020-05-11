This week is National Police week. It's a way to honor those who have sacrificed and served in the federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement.
This comes at the encouragement of U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme to which he added in a press release:
"Every day in Montana, law enforcement officers put their own lives at risk to protect us and our way of life. Some sacrifice their bodies and some give up their lives. To all of you who carry a gun and a badge out on the street, protecting us while exposing yourselves to dangers like coronavirus and worse, know that you have our sincere thanks."
Also weighing in was Attorney General William P. Barr, who shared the same sentiment:
"There is no more noble profession than serving as a police officer. The men and women who protect our communities each day have not just devoted their lives to public service, they've taken an oath to give their lives in order to ensure our safety. And they do so not only in the face of hostility from those who reject our nation's commitment to the rule of law, but also in the face of evolving adversity — such as an unprecedented global health pandemic. This week, I ask all Americans to join me in saying 'thank you' to our nation's federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement officers. Their devotion and sacrifice to our peace and security will not be taken for granted."
The week will be observed through Saturday, May 16. There will be a virtual candlelight vigil on Wednesday, May 13 to honor the fallen officers who were added to the wall at the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington D.C.
The event will be live-streamed at 6 p.m. (MT) on https://www.youtube.com/user/TheNLEOMF.