Daines proposes effort to help tell state’s fallen heroes stories
U.S. Senator Steve Daines sent a letter proposing the addition of QR codes to veterans’ grave markers to provide further information about their stories of service, sacrifice and patriotism.
“Each year hundreds of thousands of people travel across the nation to visit grave sites of our fallen heroes. These visits consist of families visiting their loved ones, students on field trips eager to learn about our military, and military members visiting their comrades. Many of the grave sites provide very little information about the fallen heroes outside of general background information like name, rank and military service. QR codes would allow significantly more information to be accessed about the hero’s service and will strengthen the mission of veteran cemeteries to serve as a final resting place that honors our veterans while providing a greater connection for those that visit the website,” Daines wrote.
$1.5 Million+ secured to assist Montana’s homeless veterans
U.S. Senator Jon Tester, Chairman of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, announced more than $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan funding to help end veteran homelessness in Montana.
As Chairman, Tester fought to secure billions in the American Rescue Plan to provide health care services and related support to eligible veterans, including extended support for veterans who are homeless or in danger of becoming homeless.
“The Volunteers of America Northern Rockies do incredible work year after year to aid Montana veterans as they transition from military to civilian life, and it’s why I’m proud to have cut red tape on funding in Congress to help them continue their mission,” said Chairman Tester. “This funding will get relief where it’s needed most—providing more veterans a safe place to call home during the pandemic and beyond.”
Applications open for 2022 Congressional Art Contest
Representative Matt Rosendale has announced the start of the application process for the 2022 Congressional Art Competition.
The winning student will have his artwork displayed in the U.S. Capitol for a year and will receive two round-trip tickets to Washington, D.C. to attend a national reception scheduled for later this year. Due to changing COVID-19 restrictions, a date for the reception has not been set yet.
Student art submissions, along with a student release form, must be received by Monday, April 25, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at our Great Falls district office. The address for the Great Falls office is 410 Central Avenue, Suite 407, Great Falls, MT 59404. The phone number is (406) 770-6260.
To register and learn more about the Congressional Art Competition process, please visit my website at https://rosendale.house.gov/forms/submitartwork/.