Daines visits Ukraine, NATO officials
U.S. Senator Steve Daines visited Ukraine to meet with Ukrainian officials and see firsthand the aftermath of Putin’s atrocious war crimes against the people of Ukraine.
“While meeting with leaders in NATO countries bordering Ukraine, I was invited to meet Ukrainian officials in Kyiv and Bucha and see firsthand the butchery and war crimes committed by Putin,” Daines said.
“There is indisputable evidence of Putin’s war crimes everywhere—the images of shallow mass graves filled with civilians, women and children are heart wrenching. America and the world need to know about Putin’s atrocities against the innocent people of Ukraine now, not after time has passed and the aftermath of evil and bloodshed have been cleaned up. The sooner we can provide Ukraine with the lethal aid they need to win this war, the sooner we will end the war crimes. President Zelenskyy has been urging leaders from around the world to come to Ukraine—I’m proud to help show that America stands shoulder to shoulder with the people of Ukraine in their fight for freedom,” he said.
Daines was joined by Ukrainian-born Congresswoman Victoria Spartz.
Bipartisan bill beefs up fairness in cattle market
As a part of his continued effort to break up ag consolidation and secure fairer prices for Montana ranchers and consumers, U.S. Senator Jon Tester this week introduced an updated version of his bipartisan Cattle Price Transparency and Discovery Act which would establish minimums for negotiated sales and require clear reporting of marketing contracts.
Tester’s bill, first introduced in November 2021, is also led by Senators Grassley (R-Iowa), Fischer (R-Neb.), and Wyden (D-Ore.).
“For too long, large corporations have raised prices on working families while giving Montana ranchers the short end of the stick,” said Tester. “Increasing price discovery will give producers more control and better information when they sell their livestock, and is a key step in making markets more competitive. Montana ranchers raise the best beef in the world, and it’s about time they got a fair cut for their premium product.”
“The Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act will move contracts and cattle trades out of smoke filled board rooms into the public for all to see, allowing cattle producers to make informed decisions when marketing their livestock, and taking away the ability for corporate packers to manipulate the markets,” said Montana Farmers Union President Walter Schweitzer.
“The U.S. Cattlemen’s Association would like to thank Senator Tester and his staff for their persistence in working towards legislative solutions that would help create a fairer, more competitive marketplace for Montana’s independent cattle producers,” said Whitney Klasna of Lambert, Secretary, U.S. Cattlemen’s Association.
Rosendale introduces Expediting Temporary Ratings for Veterans Act
Representative Matt Rosendale has introduced the Expediting Temporary Ratings for Veterans Act. This bill would expedite temporary disability rating claims veterans who have been hospitalized for at least 21 days for service-connected illnesses or disabilities. Additionally, this bill would also require Veterans Affairs (VA) to modify its IT systems to streamline processing of these temporary rating claims. Lastly, this bill would direct VA to use medical records information it already has in its corporate data warehouse to make rating adjustments faster and more reliable.
“Veterans who are hospitalized and suffering from severe illnesses and disabilities are not reliably receiving the benefits they deserve on time. Veterans should not have to worry about how they are going to pay for essential goods because the VA bureaucracy is slow or inconsistent in processing their claims,” said Representative Rosendale. “My bill will help streamline temporary rating claims, allowing timelier claim processes, and avoiding human error when it comes to much needed compensation. America’s veterans have willingly sacrificed so much for our great nation, and it is far past time that they are ensured the benefits they deserve in a timely manner.”