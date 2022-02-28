National FFA Week took place the week of Feb. 21-25 and was celebrated by many chapters, including the Fairview FFA led by advisor Vanessa Pooch.
Women were allowed into FFA in 1969 and according to the National FFA Organization, women now hold over 50 percent of the leadership positions as well as having almost half of the total FFA enrollment.
Pooch grew up in a small town near Alexandria, Minnesota on farm with a feedlot.
Pooch has been an advisor for six years. She first started out as an interim advisor in Sidney, which led to her job as the FFA advisor in Fairview.
If she had to pick a favorite part about advising, it would be watching students set a goal and achieve it, as it “creates a pride that is unmatched,” she said.
After watching her older brother be involved in FFA, she knew she wanted to be involved also, but had no idea what the impact could be on her.
She originally joined FFA in the eighth grade. Throughout her years in FFA she held chapter offices and had a Beef Production Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE).
Her advisor soon pushed her to advance her leadership skills and apply for a regional office and she was elected vice president, then she was elected region president. Her presidency term was also considered an state FFA office.
In what she thought was going to be the “finale” of her FFA career as a member, she earned her American FFA degree which is the highest degree a member can achieve.
High school, however, was not the end of her FFA career.
Pooch attended South Dakota State University and earned her Bachelors of Science degree in Agriculture Business. Here, she was also able to help with the state FFA convention and other leadership activities with South Dakota FFA members.
She also became a member of Post Secondary Agriculture Students (PAS) which is usually only available to two year colleges, so it was unique to have it at a four year university.
Pooch took on the role of being the coordinator for the PAS state convention and had the opportunity to meet many students that she might not have gotten the chance to with other organizations.
She was also involved in agriculture related activities outside of FFA. She took part in the Little International, which is a student-led livestock show.
While in college she interned with Monsanto who is now Bayer as well as interning with Pioneer.
“I really enjoyed interacting with growers themselves and helping them find solutions to their problems,” she said.
After applying for an internship with Sidney Sugars, she received a full time position as the agriculturist for the Sidney/Culbertson area. She remained with Sidney Sugars for eight years before moving onto a different career with ONEOK, as well as being the Fairview FFA advisor. She is also a member of the Richland County Fair and Rodeo Fair Board and likes to go home during harvest to help her family.
A short term goal Pooch has for the Fairview FFA is for the chapter to remain strong in how many members are active at the moment. A long term goal would include for some of her students to become agriculture educators, especially since there is a shortage of agriculture teachers.
With March being Women’s History month, when asked how it feels to be a woman in agriculture she said, “A woman in ag should be no different than a man. She can hold her own, is just as strong as a man, can do just as much as a man; whether its labor, leadership, or even common knowledge. Women can do just as much.”
Fairview FFA, under Pooch’s leadership, will attend the state convention March 30 through April 2 at Montana State University in Bozeman.