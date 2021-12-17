In a case that began back on Sept. 24, 2020 when a convicted felon in Fairview contacted law enforcement to report stolen guns, Lonnie Burdette Porterwas sentenced on Dec. 15 to 30 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release, stated U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson in a news release today.
In a Billings, Montana trial that lasted two days, Porter was found guilty of federal firearms charges (a convicted person prohibited from possessing firearms) and sentencing was set for Dec. 15.
With the conviction, Porter faced the possibility of a maximum of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters, who presided over the case, handed down the 30-month sentence along with supervised release.
Federal prosecutors presented evidence that on Sept. 24, 2020, Porter contacted the Fairview Police Department to report that guns had been stolen from his home while he was out of town. At the time, the defendant acknowledged he was prohibited from possessing firearms due to his current probation.
Later that day, Montana Probation and Parole officials and Fairview Police Department officers searched Porter’s home. Once again the defendant acknowledged he was in possession of firearms and prohibited from doing so. As a result of the search, law enforcement officials discovered a hole in the floor under the defendant’s dryer which contained a number of firearms. Additional guns were located elsewhere in the house as well.
The search totaled thirty-eight firearms, ammunition and antique firearms taken from Porter’s home at that time. Eight more guns belonging to Porter were recovered by the Fairview Police Department the following January.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Colin M. Rubich and Thomas K. Godfrey prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Fairview Police Department.
Court documents filed by the government alleged that Porter was convicted of a felony in 2019 in Montana state district court in Richland County, was placed on probation and was prohibited from possessing firearms.
The case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a U.S. Department of Justice initiative to reduce violent crime. Through PSN, federal, tribal, state and local law enforcement partners in Montana focus on violent crime driven by methamphetamine trafficking, armed robbers, firearms offenses and violent offenders with outstanding warrants.